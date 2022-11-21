Princetown mum attacked woman in Chagford in jealous rage
A jealous woman has been ordered to pay compensation to her partner’s ex after she broke two of her ribs in a sudden outburst of rage.
Sabrina Spooner was visiting the victim’s home in Chagford when she grabbed her and pulled her off a sofa, causing her to fall onto a glass that did not break but did cause the injury.
There had been a history of tension between mother-of nine Spooner and the other woman that exploded into violence during the attack in August of last year.
Spooner, aged 45, of Hessary Terrace, Princetown, denied assault causing actual bodily damage but was found guilty by Newton Abbot Magistrates and sent to Exeter Crown Court for sentence.
She was jailed for ten months, suspended for two years and ordered to do 35 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £500 compensation by Judge Anna Richardson.
She told Spooner that she was suspending the sentence because she has significant caring responsibilities for her four youngest children, who still live at home, and would benefit from working on thinking skills with the probation service.
She said: “You saw your partner’s ex-partner and became incensed. You jumped at her, grabbed her arm, causing bruises and scratches and pulled her off the sofa, causing her to fall onto a glass.
“Luckily, it did not smash but it resulted in her fracturing two or three ribs, all in front of her son, who was present. You were asked to leave by your partner and shouted threats as you did so.”
Mr Rowan Jenkins, prosecuting, said Spooner and her partner were visiting his mother on August 20, 2021, when she carried out the attack.
The victim wrote a personal statement in which she said there had been a history of difficulties between them caused by Spooner’s jealousy. She had suffered pain from her broken ribs and had struggled to work,
Miss Hollie Gilbery, defending, said Spooner has nine children, four living at home, and manages to work despite her caring responsibilities.
She does voluntary work in her community and is described as kind and loyal in references provided by friends. The attack was impulsive and short lived and she has not tried to contact the victim since.
