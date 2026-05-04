A young Tavistock man living in Australia took his own life just three days after he started taking an antidepressant drug with known side effects.
Promising footballer Daniel Willis was living and working as an engineer in Western Australia when he died in July 2024.
An inquest at Devon Coroner's Court heard that 25-year-old Daniel was prescribed the medication Citalopram, a type of SSRI antidepressant, for his anxiety.
His family told the coroner that in those three days Daniel went from being fine and planning to return home for Christmas, to deteriorating so much that he was unable to sleep, eat, was cold and sweating and 'looked awful'.
They told the coroner that prescribing that drug to younger people was dangerous if not closely observed and claimed there had been 1,000 deaths from it since 1987 which they said was 'quite a high price to pay'.
His body was found in woods near his home in Perth by a ranger and police said his death was not suspicious.
Daniel, who lived in Tavistock, was a promising footballer who played for a local side and had trials with the Plymouth Argyle youth academy.
His local GP surgery said there was no prior history of mental health conditions. The assistant Devon coroner Luisa Nicholson recorded a suicide conclusion.
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