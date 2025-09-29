Proper Job, the community reuse charity based in Chagford, has been highly commended in the Green Award category of the BBC Make A Difference Awards in Devon.
The charity was recognised in the BBC Radio Devon awards for more than 30 years of dedication to environmental sustainability and community action. It offers quality second-hand goods, from clothing to books to furniture, building materials and homeware in its resource centre and second-hand boutique, giving unwanted items a new life.
Alison Sallis, CEO of Proper Job, said: “We are deeply honoured to be Highly Commended in the Green Award by the BBC Make A Difference judges. This recognition belongs as much to the community, volunteers, staff, and supporters of Proper Job as it does to us.”
