Proper Job receives £5,000 from SPAR for site upgrade
A COMMUNITY recycling centre in Chagford has received a £5,000 donation from the wholesaler which supplies SPAR convenience stores across the Westcountry.
Proper Job is one of Appleby Westward’s Community Cashback recipients, who have received cash donations in recognition of their exceptional contributions to their local communities.
Proper Job is a not-for-profit resource centre, specialising in repurposing broken or unwanted household items and selling them on.
The organisation also offers workshops, training and events to encourage and educate the local community about the joys of reclaiming and recycling.
The centre is planning to use the grant to improve facilities on site, including adding a public toilet, installing its own water supply and adding extra sinks to clean donations. This will help the charity welcome more customers and accept more donations, as well as provide staff and volunteers with a more comfortable working environment.
Ali Sallis, general manager at Proper Job, said: ‘Chagford is a rurally-isolated town and suffers from a lack of services. It’s therefore so important that we can continue offering our services to the local community and SPAR’s generous donation has made this all the more possible.’
Last year alone, the team repaired over 45,000 items which would have otherwise ended up in landfill. The charity also donated £2,000 of repurposed resources to local schools, village halls and sports groups.
The not-for-profit received the £5,000 cheque from Appleby Westward’s head of marketing, Nick Vivian, who said:
‘We felt Proper Job deserved the grant because it’s never been more important to recycle and reuse our belongings and it’s fantastic that we have a service like this in our community.’ A total of £20,000 has been donated through the scheme across the South West.
