Live out your best vintage lifestyle with this high-society Edwardian house
This Edwardian home will transport you back in time and make you feel as though you are living in high society.
The house, which is on Station Road, is close to the town centre, and Dartmoor is a short drive away - and what gives it its charm is its abundance of original period features.
In the entrance hall is an ornate fretwork carved archway, giving the appearance of a lace pattern built into the house.
Throughout the house are high ceilings and original doors and windows, giving the property an upmarket vintage feel.
There are also two original fireplaces, one in a bedroom and one in a sitting room.
The property is made up of three floors, with the ground floor featuring a living room, a utility room, a kitchen and dining area with a larder, and a WC.
On the first floor are four of the property’s six bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, and a shower room next to another WC.
The second floor includes the final two bedrooms, a wet room, and eaves storage.
Outside, there is a rear garden with a detached cabin, as well as two garden sheds.
The property is being marketed by Godfrey Short & Squire (GSS) for a guide price of £500,000.
Richard Thomas of GSS commented: “This attractive Edwardian residence is located in the sought after area of Station Road.
“Within the property there are a variety of period features that include an original tiled floor with an ornate fretwork carved archway in the entrance hall.
“Owing to the property’s size and layout, it also offers scope to be run as a boutique B&B.”
