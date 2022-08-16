Live out your best vintage lifestyle with this high-society Edwardian house

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Tuesday 16th August 2022 10:11 am
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
edwardian okehampton
The house has retained plenty of original Edwardian features. (Godfrey Short & Squire )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This Edwardian home will transport you back in time and make you feel as though you are living in high society.

The house, which is on Station Road, is close to the town centre, and Dartmoor is a short drive away - and what gives it its charm is its abundance of original period features.

In the entrance hall is an ornate fretwork carved archway, giving the appearance of a lace pattern built into the house.

edwardian okehampton
The archway in the entrance hall. (Godfrey Short & Squire )

Throughout the house are high ceilings and original doors and windows, giving the property an upmarket vintage feel.

There are also two original fireplaces, one in a bedroom and one in a sitting room.

edwardian okehampton
The opulence of the home is added to by the original stained glass windows on the front door. (Godfrey Short & Squire )

The property is made up of three floors, with the ground floor featuring a living room, a utility room, a kitchen and dining area with a larder, and a WC.

On the first floor are four of the property’s six bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom, and a shower room next to another WC.

edwardian okehampton
The kitchen and dining area leads out to the garden. (Godfrey Short & Squire )

The second floor includes the final two bedrooms, a wet room, and eaves storage.

Outside, there is a rear garden with a detached cabin, as well as two garden sheds.

The property is being marketed by Godfrey Short & Squire (GSS) for a guide price of £500,000.

edwardian okehampton
In the garden are two sheds and a cabin that can be used as a home office or hobby area. (Godfrey Short & Squire )

Richard Thomas of GSS commented: “This attractive Edwardian residence is located in the sought after area of Station Road.

“Within the property there are a variety of period features that include an original tiled floor with an ornate fretwork carved archway in the entrance hall.

“Owing to the property’s size and layout, it also offers scope to be run as a boutique B&B.”

More About:

Okehampton
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0