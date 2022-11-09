Proposal for country home in place of stables at Northlew

Tavistock Town Council objected at the time, saying it would be an over-development of a very small plot, that parking outside would be difficult and that it would harm the Conservation Area of Tavistock town centre. Planning inspector Steven Rennie agreed, refusing the appeal, after deciding the proposal which involved replacing the single storey garage with a residential property with a pitched roof, would be out of keeping with its surroundings, although he did concede it would bring benefits in bringing tourists into town. He also observed that the new structure with a sloping roof would be unobtrusive in the street scene and not overlook neighbours.