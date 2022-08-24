Proposal for development of 19 homes in Highampton
an application for outline planning permission for up to 19 houses in Highampton has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
The site is next to Church Road and, the applicant states, has been earmarked in the Highampton Neighbourhood Plan as a suitable place for housing.
GW Architects, acting for the applicant Mrs Urand, said the proposal for the housing on the site included an area of open land, which could become public open space.
Comments are invited via the planning section of the West Devon Borough Council website by September 15 (app 1266/22/OPA).
Meanwhile, in Tavistock, Len and Sheila Scott have submitted an application for planning permission to demolish the existing detached house and construct two four-bedroom homes in its place at 23 Deer Park Road (2487/22/FUL).
The application to WDBC states that each house will have parking space for three vehicles along with a separate new driveway for each home with a garden. Comments are invited by September 15.
The restoration of a pond is the subject of a planning application at Greenslade Farm in Greenslade Lane, Sampford Courtenay.
The proposal, 2756/22/FUL, is asking for retrospective planning permission for work already carried out to clean athe pond and replant it with native aquatic plants. The applicant also wants to restore an existing hedgerow on the farm.
In North Tawton, there is an application to convert The Old Garage at 2 Bouchers Hill into a home (application no 2753/22/FUL, which is a resubmittion of 3922/21/FUL). Meanwhile on a livestock farm at South Barwick in Iddesleigh, planning permission is sought for two new barns (app 2330/22/FUL). The proposal is for two barns to store farm machinery and winter hay feed and for housing greyface sheep currenty pastured on the farm in extremely cold weather. It would also be used for lambing in the spring.
And at Pound Farm in Buckland Monachorum there is an application to put up stables, a tack room and a feed store (app 1839/22/FUL). Comments invited by September 15
Other planning applications submitted to WDBC include:
Application to replace uPVC conservatory with a new garden room, Crapstone Cottage, Buckland Monachorum – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222057
Householder application for two storey replacement side extension and rear extension, Woodhouse, Spreyton – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222576
