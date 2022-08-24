Proposal for development of 19 homes in Highampton

In North Tawton, there is an application to convert The Old Garage at 2 Bouchers Hill into a home (application no 2753/22/FUL, which is a resubmittion of 3922/21/FUL). Meanwhile on a livestock farm at South Barwick in Iddesleigh, planning permission is sought for two new barns (app 2330/22/FUL). The proposal is for two barns to store farm machinery and winter hay feed and for housing greyface sheep currenty pastured on the farm in extremely cold weather. It would also be used for lambing in the spring.