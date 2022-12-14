Ian Mundy, Dartmoor Line reopening project manager for GWR, said: ‘It is hard to believe that it is already a year since we and our partners reopened the Dartmoor Line, ahead of time and under budget – and this event today marks the completion of this project. With the building now fully restored to its former glory, the success of the project is testament to the hard work of so many who campaigned for the line’s reinstatement and those who worked day and night to deliver the project £10m under budget. The continued demand shows just how important good rail connections are for the community, and the economies, they serve.’