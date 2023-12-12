Barratt David Wilson Homes, the developer responsible for the Hampton Mills Okehampton development, announced this week that it had donated £1,500 to the Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising Group to help the local community.
The Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising Group raises money for Guide Dogs South West, the regional branch of the UK’s leading guide dog charity, and works to raise awareness of sight loss to make sure people affected do not lose their freedom.
Nicki Reid, sales director at Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “We are thrilled to make this donation to support the remarkable work carried out by Guide Dogs South West. By aiding in the training and care of guide dogs, this funding will make a tangible difference in the lives of those who rely on them in the communities where we work.”
This donation will support the Okehampton and District Group with a variety of initiatives, including training guide dogs and running daily operations.
Sarah White from the Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising Group said: “It’s brilliant to have Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter recognise our initiative to help people with sight loss lead the lives they choose. All donations...make all the difference in helping us to transform the lives of our service users.”