A Local Quaker Meeting is a public meeting for worship and usually lasts an hour, with people sitting largely in silence, but with people free to speak briefly. This is called ‘Ministering’. The Local Meeting offers a base for members to be supported in their contributions to their wider community.Historically, a number of Quaker beliefs were considered radical, such as the idea that women and men were spiritual equals and women could speak out during worship. Quakers don’t have official ministers or religious rituals. Neither do they use honorific titles such as our lordship and my lady, or even Mr, Mrs or Miss.