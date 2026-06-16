One of the leading lights in netball in the South West has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2026.
Karen Jones, of Tavistock, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her many years’ work promoting netball, as well as playing it, across the South West.
Karen has spoken of her delight at the award for ‘services to netball in England’ as chair of Netball South West, and previous and ongoing county and area roles as player, umpire, tutor, assessor, mentor and in development.
She said: “I was very surprised to be awarded the MBE and I’m very grateful to the person who nominated me. But as a volunteer I prefer to remain in the background because I do it purely for the love of the game. Netball is a huge part of my life. I really enjoy having a role in women and young girls reaching their potential in a sport we all have a great passion for.”
Karen’s lifelong involvement in netball begun at school and she began volunteering roles in her twenties while a member of a former Plymouth club. She became umpiring secretary of the West Devon Netball Association and then became chair for 15 years, while also playing until she became a national league umpire.
She worked for England Netball development and for the last 24 years for Active Devon (a community, non-profit organisation encouraging everyone to be active) as partnerships manager. She retired from Active Devon last year to ‘make way for other netball’ roles, such as chair of Netball South West.
She said: “The netball association is highly relevant to women more than ever now, playing a role in the social and health aspects of players’ lives. We run an initiative which support the transitions in girls and young women’s lives especially.”
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