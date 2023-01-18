FOLLOWING the earlier closure of rail services through Crediton due to the weather, the line between Exeter and Barnstaple and Exeter to Okehampton has now re-opened.
GWR said at 3.30pm today, Wednesday, January 18: ‘Following severe weather at Crediton, some lines have now reopened.
“Train services between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple via Crediton are returning to normal but services may be cancelled or delayed.
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
National Rail added: “Lines have reopened between Exeter St Davids and Okehampton/Barnstaple following severe weather in the area.
“Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes whilst the service recovers.”
This morning the service was suspended because of the severe weather.
Early this morning there was also a points failure which resulted in the line being closed at Crediton.
Yesterday, Tuesday, rail services were disrupted for many hours due to sheep on the line at Crediton. Some trains were cancelled.