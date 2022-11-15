Network Rail’s interim Western route director David Davidson said: ‘I’d like to sincerely apologise to passengers for this latest disruption. It’s really disappointing that the RMT has decided to call this needless strike action which will severely impact passengers over a four-day period, starting this Saturday, November 19. ‘This strike action will have a significant impact on passengers travelling from the South West and West to watch the England vs New Zealand rugby match at Twickenham. There will be no train services travelling West after the game, so we are asking those passengers not to travel by train. We have been working closely with the train operators to agree the services they will be able to operate during this time but please continue to check with your train operator on the services they are running or visit the National Rail Enquiries website for more information.’