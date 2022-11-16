Last week (November 19), Okehampton’s Rainbows and Brownies brought joy to the town as they handed out silk roses as a random act of kindness.
The two Girlguiding groups spent a half hour in Red Lion Yard handing out yellow silk roses to passers-by in the hope that it might cheer residents up.
The idea came about when Rainbows’ girls said they ‘wanted to help people – to make them smile.’
Rainbows is the Girlguiding group for girls aged four to seven, after which they can join the Brownies for girls aged seven to ten.