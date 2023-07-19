Carole Cornwall, library supervisor at Okehampton Library said: “The sessions are certainly picking up and becoming very popular, as is Rafa! We’ve had mostly four to ten year olds participating so far but we’re encouraging young adults too. It’s building their confidence with both reading and dogs. We were originally approached by a volunteer who presented us with this opportunity — it’s one that has been offered in some other Devon libraries too. We hope to continue running the sessions every Monday as long as Rafa is available.”