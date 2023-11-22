okehampton Primary SChool PTFA will be holding the second ever Santa Run on December 10 this year in Simmons Park.
Starting at 10am from the Pavilion in the Park, the PTFA is asking runners to dress up in Christmas-themed outfits for a one or two-mile jog around the park.
Registration for the run will begin at 9:30am and there will also be stalls, a raffle and refreshments available in the Pavilion.
Runners will receive a medal and certificate in recognition of their participation.
Last year’s Santa Run proved to be especially popular with over 100 participants braving the icy weather to complete the track.