EIGHTY years after the end of the Second World War, Devon’s Anglican bishops will be marking Remembrance Sunday on November 9 by taking part in parades, wreath-laying and church services.
The Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison will be leading prayers and delivering an address to around 2,000 people expected to gather at the War Memorial in Newton Abbot from 10.35am.
He said “With one in 10 people in Devon serving in the armed forces at present or in the past, this is a county with a keen sense of the significance of remembering those who have gone before us and through their sacrifice, fortitude and courage enabled us to live in peace.
“We remember not just past conflicts but those serving even now, giving thanks for their service and showing our solidarity with them both near at home with the Army, Navy and Royal Marines based in Devon or around the globe.
“I will be in Newton Abbot where over 2,000 people are expected to attend the outdoor service – a testimony to the importance of this moment locally as well as in the life of the nation.”
As well as honouring the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, Remembrance Sunday is also an opportunity to commemorate the civilian victims of wars and conflicts around the world.
The new Bishop of Crediton, the Rt Rev Moira Astin, will be taking part in Exeter Cathedral’s Service of Remembrance at 4pm on Sunday.
She has just returned from a trip to Kenya with the small charity Reconciliation Initiatives, of which she is the Chair of Trustees, which aims to help the Church to play its part in peace making.
She said “Remembrance Sunday is a day for reflection on all that past generations have given for our freedom. As people of Devon gather in the Cathedral, we will silently thank God for them and pray for the courage to work for peace with justice in our time.”
The Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev James Grier, will be leading prayers and delivering an address on Plymouth Hoe – one of the region’s largest Remembrance events.
He said “Today many carry the cost of war. Those whose lives will never be the same following active service, those who have lost loved ones.
“War and conflict weigh heavy and loom close, especially for those serving today and their families.
“Now as 80 years ago when the Second World War ended, we need peacemakers to help us to pull together rather than pull apart. Peace always comes at a cost, yet it is a cost that we need to bear together. Knowing that God calls us all to be his children.”
