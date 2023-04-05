The housing developer of the new residential estate in North Tawton has responded to concerns raised by residents at the annual town meeting.
Residents voiced worries over the behaviour of some construction workers at the new development site, Weavers Place, at last month’s annual meeting, asking for a representative of the developer, Allison Homes, to investigate incidents of inconsiderate parking and speeding by some construction vehicles, mud on the road and cases where residents had spotted construction workers allowing their dog to foul without disposing of the waste.
Andy Cattermole, head of planning at Allison Homes South West, said: ‘We have reminded our contractors about their responsibility to not block the main road and for vehicles to pull clear of the highway.
‘Furthermore, we have asked our site team to ensure they are managing this further.
‘Should this continue we would ask that details of the date, time, vehicle registration number and any sign writing be provided to us and we will then take action directly as required.
‘If we need to provide more regular road sweeps we will do so.
‘There have been a number of vehicle movements through the winter that have caused more mud on the road but now the weather is beginning to settle we hope that the amount of mud will be significantly reduced.
‘We have reminded our contractors to ensure that if there are any dogs brought to site that any mess is dealt with accordingly.’
At the annual town meeting, residents argued that some construction workers on the site were parking inconsiderately and causing dangerous blind spots for drivers trying to pull out.
Others said they had witnessed incidents of speeding and were growing concerned that children or dogs could be hit, especially since there is currently no usable footpath.