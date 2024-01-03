In a letter to Okehampton Town Council, a member of the public has raised safety concerns over the high speed at which some vehicles travel and has suggested that clearer road markings, better positioned crossing points and a radar speed sign be installed in order to increase road safety.
The resident wrote: “With increased traffic due to the lopsided development of our town, Exeter Road has become busier than ever. I would like to raise my safety concerns. I see lorries and cars travelling at well over the speed limit.”
Councillors have suggested that HATOC (Highways and Traffic Orders Committees) be connected to discuss these concerns further.