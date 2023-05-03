Throughout last week, Okehampton residents have raised concerns over dirty water and bad smells coming from the East Okement River.
Okehampton’s town clerk confirmed that she had reported these worries to the Environment Agency - the government agency responsible for the protection of the environment in England - though the river appeared to be clear by itself.
It is not yet clear what the Environment Agency has concluded and, as the Times went to press, it had not yet responded to a request for comment.