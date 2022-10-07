Residents invited to hall’s centenary event
RESIDENTS of South Zeal, South Tawton and the surrounding villages will come together on Sunday, October 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of South Zeal Victory Hall.
The hall, originally built to honour those lost in the First World War, is the hub for village activities, as well as the home of Little Beacons Pre School, part of South Tawton Primary School.
Everyone is invited to gather for 2pm on Greenbank opposite the hall for entertainment, speeches, blessing of the hall by Reverend Seaton-Burn and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.
Following the outside activities there will be a tea party in the hall with more entertainment and an accompanying photography exhibition of events held in the hall over the years.
Most recently, in 2021, in preparation for its centenary, the management committee’s refurbishment project has included a complete replacement of the central heating system, costing just under £20,000.
The additional decoration of the interior, the addition of insulation above the ceiling in the main hall and new windows at the rear and sides of the hall cost a further £10,000.
Much of this work has only been possible due to grants of £20,000 from the Den Brook Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund, £1,000 from South Tawton Parish Council as well as the £10,000 national Coronavirus Small Business Grant Fund, administered locally by West Devon Borough Council.
Volunteers are always being sought to join the management committee and anyone who wants to get involved to come along to the annual general meeting on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm in the hall, or contact Jane White, chairman 01837 840102.
Vice chair of the management commitee Fi Reddaway said the hall was used most days of the week and this week the South Zeal Players would be performing their show ‘Caberet and Corsets’ there from Thursday to Saturday.
‘The hall has a capacity for 200 in theatre style seating,’ she said. ‘It’s a really good performance space and last year the players had a grant for new stage lighting.
‘We have two other community buildings locally — Church House at South Tawton which is a beautiful old buildng and the South Zeal Recreation Ground pavilion but they are quite different spaces and used for different things.
‘We don’t have a car park but we are in the centre of the village and we have a lovely village car park at the recreation ground so people can walk to the hall from there.’
To mark the centenary, an accompanying book South Zeal Victory Hall 1922 - 2022 The First 100 Years is available to download from the hall’s website at http://southzealvictoryhall.org.uk/history/
