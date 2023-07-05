North Tawton residents voiced major opposition to a planning application which could see the construction of six new homes opposite the Batheway estate at a council meeting last week (July 4).
A group of residents who live near the proposed development attended the meeting, at which the council discussed the application, to raise their concerns about the proposed development citing worries over lack of amentities, traffic concerns and the lack of affordable housing on the site.
One member of the public who spoke at the meeting said: ‘I have read the neighbourhood plan – 30 per cent of any houses should be affordable. I don’t think [the houses] are in keeping with the town. I have concerns about where the refuse will go and how emergency services would access the site. I would not be comfortable driving round that corner. The plan encroaches on my land – no one has come to me about that.’
Another argued that there was no need for the development to go ahead because the Weavers Place housing estate was already being built which would provide sufficient housing anyway.
A third member of the public raised worries that the amount of traffic that would need to enter the site could lead to serious accidents.
If approved, the proposal would result in an extension to the Batheway site, which has already proved controversial after the developer was accused of failing to provide more local amentities nearby despite promising to do so.
In 2021, North Tawton Town Council registered a complaint against the developer claiming that it had failed to provide allotments, open space, an employment site, land for a medical centre, bus stops, landscaping, street lighting and a play area.
This was despite the facilities being part of the agreement when planning permission was granted in 2013.
Councillors agreed to oppose the plan with Cllr Mark Kennedy saying: ‘The recent housing survey said there was no need for that many houses.’
Cllr Carol Burrow added that the development did not meet the requirements of the town’s neighbourhood plan which gives its residents the right to have more say in how the town develops over time.
Previously, North Tawton residents have raised concerns about the Allison Homes development at the Weavers Place site in the town which has already caused disruption to neighbouring properties due to dirt and dust left on the road, littering and noise.
Residents have previously argued that some construction workers were parking inconsiderately and causing dangerous blind spots for drivers trying to pull out and others said they had witnessed incidents of speeding, littering and were also growing concerned that children or dogs could be hit.