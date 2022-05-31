Restraining ordered given by court after woman sent threatening voicemails

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman has been given a community order and restraining order after she sent several threatening voicemails.

Wendy Norman from Tavistock pleaded guilty to sending electronic communication, namely several voicemails between September 4 2021 and September 15 2021 to a man which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiey to the recipient or to any other person to whom she intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.