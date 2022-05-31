Restraining ordered given by court after woman sent threatening voicemails
Tuesday 31st May 2022 2:00 pm
(Pixabay )
A 61-YEAR-OLD woman has been given a community order and restraining order after she sent several threatening voicemails.
Wendy Norman from Tavistock pleaded guilty to sending electronic communication, namely several voicemails between September 4 2021 and September 15 2021 to a man which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiey to the recipient or to any other person to whom she intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated.
The court ordered that she had no contact with the victim/s, not to enter Station Road, Keyham, Plymouth save as when necessary as part of her work as a taxi driver. The order will last for two years. She was also ordered to pay £256 in fines and costs.
