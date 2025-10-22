Colour, costumes and fun were the order of the day in Okehampton as locals dressed up in style for the annual Okehampton Carnival on Saturday, October 18.
Everything from spooky skeletons to the vegetable patch were on display in the afternoon classes as residents came together to demonstrate their creativity in the name of tradition.
The afternoon procession prizewinners were as follows: Graham Jones, Merry Christmas 25-12-25; Alan Horn, Mobile Collector; Keeley Ellis, Okehampton Angel; Dave Piper, Batman the Dark Knight; Kai Stevens, Sinister Jester; Grace Bennett, Okehampton Angel; Imogen Dell & Tegan Hatten, Mario & Princess Peach; Gus Ewn-Richards & Torin Ewen-Witt, Spooky Scary Skeletons; FOOTsteps School of Dance, Copacabana; Posy Gilkes, Olek; and Percy Kysil & Daisy Jones, The Vegetable Patch Parade.
Following the crowning of the royalty, Abbie Friend and Maisie and Immie Smith, by the town mayor, councillor Richard Colman, the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band led the afternoon procession through the streets, finishing at the college drive where the children were given gifts by the mayor.
The evening began with the judging, which saw a high standard of entries and plenty of variety.
Evening prizewinners were as follows: Local decorated, Lost Buenos Amigos; Trade, Cockerham Commercials; Visiting Carnival Royalty Tableaux, Launceston; Young Farmers Clubs, YFC Lionesses; Costumed groups, Copacabana (FOOTSteps School of Dance); Costumed entires under 16, Kai Stevens, Sinister Jester; Costumed collector, crepe paper, Graham Jones, Merry Christmas 25.12.25; Costumed collector, mobile collector, Alan Horn; Costumed pairs, Little Britain, Okehampton Angels; Costumed groups, three or more, Oke Tree Minions; Costumed entries, non-motorised vehicles, Veggie Patch Parade.
It was a successful year for Abbie, Lou and families, who won not only their class but also best children’s and best local with their float Los Buenos Amigos.
The ‘best visiting entry’ went to Hendra Carnival Royalty.
Oke Tree Minions, in their brilliant costumes, were awarded not only ‘best in procession’ but ‘best overall’ too.
Carnival Committee treasurer Sally Wilson said she was thrilled that the street collection (WDSC0130) held on September, October 18 raised a grand total of £1,311.30 A list of collection totals can be seen in Okehampton Newsagents.
There were over 90 votes cast in the Decorated Windows Competitions, with ‘best business window’ going to Red Lion Bazaar and ‘best charity window’ going to Hospiscare.
The Carnival Committee would like to thank everyone who made it a very successful day.
