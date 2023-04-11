A retired carer from Tavistock died after injuring her spine when she slipped down a bank and fell into a canal during a country walk.
Sarah Martin was walking on her own when the incident happened and she spent a number of hours in the cold water before a passer-by raised the alarm.
An inquest has been opened into her death and was told she was spotted by a member of the public and 999 crews took her to a Plymouth hospital with life threatening injuries.
The canal fall happened on March 22 2023 and the retired palliative carer died a week later on the day she was transferred to a hospice.
Divorced Sarah, aged 66, of Foundry Mews, Tavistock, died from a traumatic spinal cord injury and aspiration pneumonia.
A full inquest will be held at a later date. The coroner was told there are no suspicious circumstances.