It was also announced that the railway line between Tavistock and Bere Alston would be reinstated which was welcomed by West Devon leaders and residents. The news came as the Prime Minister announced that he was scrapping the construction of HS2 and would be redistributing the money to improve rail connections across the country. The completion on the Tavistock-Bere Alston link will mean that Tavistock is connected directly to Plymouth by rail.