Club member Ian Ripper turned up at the South Brent start line to find fellow ORC Robert Richards the only other member there, writes Anne Binns.
Robert was generously giving his time acting as sweep for the event. The route was a tough one, challenging the laws of nature by being uphill all the way!
Some boggy bits and an unintentional diversion for Ian due to chasing down someone in front of him who went the wrong way, it is believed someone moved the race markers.
Having downloaded the course GPS Ian was able to correct his route.
The race was won in 1:12:45 and Ian made it in as first V60 in 1:38:57 it was a well organised and friendly run.