Drivers in and around Torridge will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A30, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton Down to Stowford Cross - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.