Drivers in and around Torridge will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 11 to 4am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.