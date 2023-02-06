Drivers in and around Torridge will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Lifton Down to Meldon lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.