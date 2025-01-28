THE school bus taking pupils from Winkleigh to Okehampton College could not run its full route this morning due to a collision on the A3124 near the village.
Pupils were asked to find an alternative route to the college and back.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at 5.25am today, 28 January, following a collision between a lorry and a car on the A3124 at Winkleigh.
“Fire and ambulance services also attended. The male driver of the car was treated at the scene for facial injuries. He has been taken to hospital. The road is blocked – closure remains in place.”