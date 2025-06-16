Snow Patrol left the crowds wanting more on the last day of the four-day live Plymouth Summer Sessions outdoor concerts on Plymouth Hoe, writes Guy Boswell.
They closed Sunday night with a powerful, emotionally rich set, moving seamlessly between anthemic highs and tender moments. From the opening chords of ‘Take Back the City’ to a glowing encore of ‘Just Say Yes’, their set was a fitting finale to the weekend.
Frontman Gary Lightbody marked his birthday on stage, with fans bringing balloons and banners to join in the celebrations.
The Lathums kept the momentum building with their bright, melodic guitar-pop and earnest charm, delivering a warm and confident performance.
Grace Lightman, a Plymouth-based artist, opened the evening with dreamy alt-pop and soaring vocals – a proud moment for the local crowd.
Making their Plymouth debut, Somebody’s Child lit up the stage with a punchy, atmospheric set full of brooding guitars and soaring choruses.
Entering into the spirit of Plymouth Summer Sessions. (Submitted)
James engaging with fans at Plymouth Summer Sessions live concerts last weekend. Picture: Antony Yates. (Antony Yates)
Hot Milk at the Plymouth Summer Sessions were electrifying on the electro-punk/metal day, the first night on Friday. Picture: Anna Leader.
The Lathums supported Snow Patrol at the Summer Sessions live outdoor concert on Plymouth Hoe. Picture: Katie Miller.
Snow Patrol rounded off a highly successful four-day series of live concerts on Plymouth Hoe on Sunday (June 22). Picture: Katie Miller.
The audience helped celebrate the birthday on Sunday (June 21) of Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody during the final day of the Plymouth Summer Sessions live concert on Plymouth Hoe. Picture: Katie Miller.
The Corrs were a big draw at the Plymouth Summer Sessions live concerts on The Hoe. Picture: Katie Miller.
Somebodys Child went down well as a support for Snow Patrol at Plymouth Summer Sessions live concerts on Plymouth Hoe. Picture: Katie Miller.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.