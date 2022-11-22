Following the announcement last week that the Okehampton Lions Club were unable to provide a Christmas tree in Red Lion Yard this year, the town’s Rotary Club has saved the day and agreed to provide one instead.
The Lions Club confirmed last week that this year it was unable to provide a Tree of Light, which it has done for the past two years, due to logistical reasons and lack of available members to man the attraction.
But, after hearing the news, the Rotary Club’s chairman of the grants committee Rob Flexman approached Everything Okehampton’s Christine Marsh and agreed to provide a grant of £350 to the charitable group in order to afford a second tree in addition to the one on Fore Street.
Christine Marsh has thanked local firm Cladco for collecting and delivering the 30ft tree which will take pride of place outside St James’ Chapel over the festive period.
She said: ‘Without people like Cladco we would not be able to get the tree here from Holsworthy and we are also grateful to local contractor Ross Campbell for helping to install it.
‘Cladco never hesitated when last year we asked them if they would go to Wellington to collect the tree. They are great supporters of the town.’
Okehampton’s Tree of Light was established after organisers saw the popularity of Tavistock’s Tree of Light which invites people to light a candle on the tree in memory of a loved one.
It has proved to be just as popular an attraction in Okehampton over the Christmas period.
It can be found in Red Lion Yard and is to be one of the attractions at Edwardian Evening.