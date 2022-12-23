Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 123 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 84 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 44.
Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.
The figures also show that 154 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 19. This was up from 98 in the previous seven days.