Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 18 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from 17 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 33.
Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 31 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12. This was up from 17 in the previous seven days.