Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 27 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 27 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 7 was up from 21 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 16% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 32.

Across England there were 4,108 people in hospital with Covid as of June 7, with 116 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 34%.