Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 41 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 41 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 61 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 65% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 116.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 61 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 102 in the previous seven days.