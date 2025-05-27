Pupils from Boasley Cross Primary School have welcomed new play equipment after the Okehampton Rotary Club contributed funding towards new playtime activities.
The primary school applied for funding from the rotary club 18 months ago and were ecstatic to receive outdoor play equipment last year.
They also received a new indoor role play area within the last month.
Four rotarians visited the school last week to see how the children were finding the new additions.
Chris Bourne, president of the Okehampton Rotary Club, said: “It was fabulous to visit the school and see the children enjoying their new equipment.
“Children learn while they play and for us to be able to contribute towards their physical and creative development was very satisfying.”