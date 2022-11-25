Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 44 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 44 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 46 on the same day the previous week.
There were 82 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 51 in the previous seven days.