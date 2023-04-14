Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 67.
Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 54 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was up from 50 in the previous seven days.