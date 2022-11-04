Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 63 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 82 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 30% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 90.
Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.
The figures also show that 67 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 31. This was down from 85 in the previous seven days.