Royal Devon offering jobs ‘on the spot’ at recruitment event
The Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is offering jobs “on the spot” to impressive candidates who attend their recruitment event in Exeter tomorrow (Saturday October 15).
Those who attend the event will be able to meet different teams and learn about the roles available and the benefits of working at the Royal Devon including, career development and progression. There will also be plenty of opportunities to ask questions.
Positions available on the day include healthcare assistants (HCA), therapy support workers, rehab support workers, theatre assistants and urgent community response workers.
Tracey Reeves, Royal Devon Director of Nursing – Eastern services said:
“We’re really looking forward to sharing with people what it is like to be part of the Royal Devon team, at RD&E Wonford and across our community services. All of the roles available come with learning and development opportunities, a great benefits package including fantastic holiday entitlements and NHS discounts.
“These roles play a key part in delivering outstanding care to our patients. No matter which role you are interested in, experience isn’t required but attention to detail and a passion for caring is essential. Come along on the day and have an interview and you may even be offered a job on the spot!”
Izzy, an HCA at the RD&E Wonford said: “What I love about my role is making a difference to patients’ lives. Being there for them and showing compassion when they are going through something tough. As well as working alongside my team and individually and using my own initiative.”
The recruitment event takes place on Saturday 15 October, 9.00am – 1.30pm, RILD Building, RD&E Wonford, Exeter, EX2 5DW
