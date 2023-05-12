Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was down from 30 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.
Across England there were 4,207 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 100 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8. This was down from 33 in the previous seven days.