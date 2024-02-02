Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 35 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 28 was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,883 people in hospital with Covid as of January 28.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 6% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 54 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 26.