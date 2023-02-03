Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was up from 38 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 67.
Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.
The figures also show that 64 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 30. This was up from 37 in the previous seven days.