Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust cares for 90 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 90 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased more than five-fold in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that 102 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 3. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.