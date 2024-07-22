A FLOWER club which serves a wide area of rural West Devon has celebrated its 40th birthday with a special party with more than 80 guests.
Sampford Courtney Flower Club held the party in the village hall earlier this month.
More than 80 guests came along to the ruby celebration and raised a toast to the club with Prosecco, followed by strawberries and cream.
Among the guests were dignitaries from Devon and Cornwall Floral Art – to which the club is affiliated – and the mayor and mayoress of Okehampton Jean and Allenton Fisher.
Club chair Nancy Passmore said: “There was a delightful demonstration by national demonstrator Alison Penno, from Launceston who depicted in flowers many things sharing our 'birthday' including Virgin Atlantic and Torvill and Dean's Olympic win in 1984
“A cake was cut by our most long-standing members, many joining over 30 years ago. Shirley Reddaway, who made the cake, Rose Lowe, Ethel Nancekivell, Celia Boughton and Liz Allen
“A cup of tea and cake was served to round off a super afternoon. The ' icing on the cake' was several visitors expressed an interest in joining our monthly club after the summer break, so our popular club continues to grow!
“Our next meeting is at Sampford Courtenay Village hall at 2.30pm on 9th September with a demonstration of floral art by Christine Harrington."
Nancy explained that members of the club, which meets monthly, are drawn from a wide area, from Winkleigh to Crediton and Okehampton to Chagford.