The Church Rooms in Sampford Courtenay will host a Prayer Book Rebellion meeting this June for residents to voice ideas for the 475th anniversary celebrations of the rebellion.
Attendees will be able to view memorabilia from the 450th anniversary celebrations which will take place in June next year.
The meeting to all members of the public and will start at 7pm.
Anyone who cannot attend or would like to be added to the contact list for more information should contact 01837 851725 or email [email protected]