Sampford Courtenay woman creates tribute in the Queen’s memory
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes[email protected]
Tuesday 20th September 2022 4:00 pm
Corsage for the Queen created by Veronica Matthews (Submitted )
A Sampford Courtenay woman has created a corsage in the Queen’s memory, adapted from an exhibit created for the Sampford Courtenay Produce Show to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.
Veronica Matthews’ tribute contains ivy, signifying long life and tenacity, white heather, representing the Balmoral Estate, myrtle, which all royal brides have had in their bouquets since Queen Victoria’s time, and three different roses. These include Whiskey Mac, reported to be the late Queen’s favourite tipple, and Marmalade, representing her sense of humour and a nod to the fact that, if her recent cameo TV performance with Paddington Bear is to be believed, she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag at all times.
