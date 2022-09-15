Sampford Courtenay woman creates tribute in the Queen’s memory

Veronica Matthews’ tribute contains ivy, signifying long life and tenacity, white heather, representing the Balmoral Estate, myrtle, which all royal brides have had in their bouquets since Queen Victoria’s time, and three different roses. These include Whiskey Mac, reported to be the late Queen’s favourite tipple, and Marmalade, representing her sense of humour and a nod to the fact that, if her recent cameo TV performance with Paddington Bear is to be believed, she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag at all times.