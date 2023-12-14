The excited children of Mary Tavy and Brentor Primary School flocked to see a very special guest who landed unexpectedly on their school field on Tuesday.
Tavistock Lions sent Santa Claus and his helpful elves to hand out gifts to the best behaved classes.
A school staff spokesman said: “Today we had a very special visitor Ho, Ho,Ho.
"Thank you very much from all of us to the Lions Club of Tavistock for coming to see us and bringing Father Christmas and the magnificent sleigh. He and the elves kindly presented each class with a selection of playground and wet playtime games.
"Our Foundation class each received a very special book from Santa to mark their first Christmas with us.”